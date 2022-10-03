Robert Saleh talks Alijah Vera-Tucker 'selflessness', rest of O-Line, facing the Dolphins | Jets News Conference
In this Jets news conference, discusses adapting to all the injuries on the offensive line. He was effusive in his praise for Alijah Vera-Tucker's "selflessness" in moving from right guard to left tackle, his third position change since his rookie season a year ago. It came as a result of rookie tackle Max Mitchell sustaining a serious knee injury against the Steelers and veteran Duane Brown already on the injured list. Saleh also touched on getting edge rusher Bryce Huff more snaps and the team's first divisional game against the Dolphins this weekend.