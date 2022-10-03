Robert Saleh talks Alijah Vera-Tucker 'selflessness', rest of O-Line, facing the Dolphins | Jets News Conference

The Associated Press

Facing a 17-point deficit against the Baltimore Ravens, the Bills showed why they deserve to be considered one of the AFC favorites with how they rallied for a 23-30 victory on Sunday. The Bills had lost their previous seven one-score games, and it took a well-rounded effort in the second half to get the job done. Josh Allen made big plays with both his arm and his legs, helping Buffalo's offense overcome an uncharacteristic start, and the Bills defense blanked Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense in the second half.