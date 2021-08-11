Robert Saleh can’t stop praising Carl Lawson

Robert Saleh can’t say stop saying enough positive things about Carl Lawson.

The Jets’ newest passer rusher continues to be one of the most dominant forces in practice and looks deserving of the $45 million contract he signed over the offseason. Lawson has consistently wracked up would-be sacks at practice and his battles with left tackle Mekhi Becton have been one of the most fun for Saleh to watch.

But the Jets head coach believes what Lawson does behind the scenes is even more impressive.

“You watch the tape, he beats everybody,” Saleh said Tuesday. “What’s cool, though, is his work ethic and the way he goes about his day-to-day process.”

Saleh applauded Lawson’s dedication to learning the defense and keeping his body in the best shape possible. Saleh called the 6-foot-2, 265-pound Lawson “sawed-off” when describing him recently.

“He’s relentless with his body, he’s relentless with his work ethic,” Saleh added. “He’s an absolute professional.”

Lawson will be a featured player on a Jets defensive line that hasn’t had a potent pass rusher in a long time. Lawson should play the role of the speed defensive end – a position at which edge rushers like Dee Ford and Nick Bosa excelled for Saleh in San Francisco. Lawson wasn’t known as a sack artist during his time with the Bengals, but Saleh believes his work on and off the field should pay dividends in his first season with the Jets.

“There’s the old saying, ‘Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard,'” Saleh said. “And this dude, not only is he talented, but he works his absolute butt off. Because of it, you see results.”

