Robert Saleh still has full confidence in Jets’ OC Mike LaFleur

The Jets’ offense sputtered in December and that continued in the New Year’s Day defeat in Seattle when they put up just two first-half field goals in a 23-6 defeat that saw New York eliminate from playoff contention.

During the five-game losing streak, the Jets scored just four touchdowns. But despite the lack of production, head coach Robert Saleh said he still has confidence in offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

“Yeah, I’ve been in LaFleur’s shoes,” Saleh told the media Monday. “I told you guys the story. In 2018, [my] second year as a coordinator on defense [in San Francisco}, and it would’ve been very easy for Kyle [Shanahan] to fire me — very easy just to say, ‘You know what, we went 4-12. You’re the scapegoat. Get the heck out of the building.’

“But to his credit, he sat down. He went over the weeks following the season and committed to me, and the rest is history.”

The following year the 49ers went to the Super Bowl behind a solid defense that made Saleh a head coaching candidate that offseason.

“You got to have the discipline to be able to go back and make sure you’re telling the truth about what’s happening in the building and not coming away with knee-jerk reactions that could derail what could be a pretty damn good football coach or a good player for that matter,” Saleh said.

For the second-year head coach, the bumps of the losing streak dashing hopes of a postseason berth after a 7-4 start are part of a rebuild and the commitment to youth at every level.

“This is year two of commitment to go young everywhere. Coaches, players, staff, everybody,” Saleh said, “and it’s so important to take a deep breath, keep the main thing the main thing, and make sure we do a great job with regards to self-scouting, evaluation, and make sure that we’re telling ourselves the truth rather than allowing narrative and panic to set in.”

But with that youth – in the coaching staff and players – has the head coach seen growth.

“It depends on how you look at it. If you’re looking at just results, you would say it’s not good enough — we’ve scored four touchdowns in the last five games, we haven’t been able to consistently put together drives,” Saleh said.

“But if you’re looking at the individuals and the conviction and the beliefs and the growth that’s happening and the experiences that are being had through adversity, you would say, ‘Hell yeah, we’re growing. Hell yeah, the coaches are growing. Heck yeah, these young players are growing,’ he said, “because adversity, while [its] not visible to the outside world, adversity is how you grow, especially if you attack it in the right mindset.”

Of course, after the season ends next Sunday in Miami, Saleh said the real evaluation beings as with all the moving parts in the complex game of football it takes time to pinpoint the exact thing that may need adjusting.

"There’s 11 guys on the field, and each of those guys have a football coach,” he said. “There’s a lot of moving parts in one play, there’s a lot of moving parts, and to try to pinpoint one person just to make people feel good about giving a reason why something’s failing, it’s not fair to players, it’s not fair to the GM and the scouts, it’s not fair to anybody, but finding the truth is what is fair, and that’s something that takes time."