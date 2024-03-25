Robert Saleh sounds as if he didn't believe the Aaron Rodgers for V.P. talk

For all of three days, Aaron Rodgers was a potential running mate for Robert F. Kennedy's presidential campaign. Jets coach Robert Saleh apparently never believed it was a real thing.

Saleh chuckled at most of the questions about Rodgers' political career.

He wasn't concerned that the quarterback might leave the Jets to be on Kennedy's independent ticket.

"No. I don't think outside the football world. . . . I think it was viewed a little bit differently in the political world than it was, at least in our world," Saleh said Monday.

Saleh said Rodgers did not talk to him about being mentioned as a potential running mate for Kennedy. Former Minnesota governor and WWF wrestler Jesse Ventura also was listed as a candidate for the job that California attorney Nicole Shanahan reportedly will get.

So, the mention of Rodgers as a vice presidential candidate likely was a publicity stunt, given Rodgers is scheduled to make $37.5 million in salary from the Jets for 2024. Saleh expects Rodgers to be available to practice this spring, with his left Achilles healed and his possible political future on hold.

Saleh said he had no opinion of the news of Rodgers possibly being under consideration by Kennedy.

Yet, it is something else unrelated to football the Jets find themselves talking about, offseason or not. Rodgers himself said last season the Jets needed to cut out the distractions.

"Distractions will be eliminated with winning. When we win football games, the distractions will go away," Saleh said.