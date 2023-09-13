Robert Saleh would be 'shocked' if Aaron Rodgers' career ends with ruptured Achilles

Sep 11, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

When Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down with a ruptured Achilles in the first game of the season on Monday night against the Bills, it wasn't just his 2023 season that was in question -- it was his career.

And now that we know that Rodgers will miss the rest of the 2023 campaign, the attention has turned to whether he'll be back in 2024 or retire.

"I haven't gone down that road with him," head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Wednesday. "I'd be shocked if this is the way he's gonna go out. But at the same time for him, he's working through a whole lot of things that he needs to deal with. That will be the last thing I talk to him about."

Saleh added that Rodgers is "getting some consultations" before deciding when he'll have surgery on his Achilles.

In addition to Saleh, Rodgers' close friend Pat McAfee also believes the quarterback will return in 2024.

However, just like Saleh, McAfee made that prediction before speaking to Rodgers about his intentions.

The rehab process after Achilles surgery is grueling, which is something to consider when it comes to the mercurial Rodgers, who nearly retired before deciding to clear the way for a trade to the Jets.

Rodgers will also turn 40 years old before next season, adding another wrinkle to the situation.

The contract Rodgers signed with the Jets is for three years and $112.5 million, with $75 million guaranteed. It was structured in a way that allowed the Jets to have a huge amount of salary cap flexibility in both 2023 (Rodgers' cap hit is $8.8 million) and 2024 (Rodgers' cap hit is $17.1 million). In 2025, Rodgers' cap hit would be $51.5 million.

Without Rodgers for the rest of the season, the Jets have turned the reins over to Zach Wilson, who is also under team control for the 2024 season. New York also has a fifth-year option on Wilson for 2025 that it hasn't yet picked up.