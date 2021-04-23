Robert Saleh sees no risk in playing a rookie quarterback

The Jets traded with the Colts in 2018 to move up to select Sam Darnold with the third overall choice. The Jets traded Darnold to the Panthers after only three seasons.

They will try to find their franchise quarterback again next week.

The Jets are expected to select BYU quarterback Zach Wilson with the second overall choice.

Jets coach Robert Saleh feels no additional pressure starting a rookie quarterback.

“I don’t think there’s risk,” Saleh said Thursday, via NFL Media. “It still comes down to having a good football team and building a good roster around everybody. There’s players here that are talented. There’s rookies that are talented. The expectation is that they’re one of 53 when it’s all said and done, and they’ve all got to perform their best to create a great football team.

“So, as far as pressure is concerned, there’s no pressure on me. There’s always pressure. There’s always pressure to put together the best football team we possibly can regardless of who’s playing. I’m very comfortable with every decision that’s made, and it’s our job to put him in the best position to be successful. And not just the quarterback, but every single player that takes the field.”

