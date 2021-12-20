Robert Saleh says multiple Jets tested positive for COVID-19 Monday

John Franklin-Myers sacking Mac Jones

Following the Jets’ loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, head coach Robert Saleh said his team had a slight COVID outbreak.

DT Tanzel Smart, DT John Franklin-Myers, S Sharrod Neasman, CB Lamar Jackson and WR Vyncint Smith all tested positive and will head to the COVID list. Foley Fatukasi is also on the list, which was announced over the weekend.

“They still have a chance to make it this week,” Saleh said. “They’ve gotta go through the protocol with regards to asymptomatic plus two negatives and all that stuff.”



With three games left, every NFL team is trying to power through the uptick in COVID cases around the country. The NFL also implemented new protocols that have “a more targeted testing plan, more flexibility for players to attend meetings virtually and also a high-risk player opt-out for the remainder of the season.”

Protocols also say that fully vaccinated, asymptomatic individuals will no longer be subject to weekly testing. Players and staff are also subject to “stringent symptom screening” before entering the team facility every day.