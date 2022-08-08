Robert Saleh says Mekhi Becton’s leg is ‘stable’, will get MRI

Jets head coach Robert Saleh gave an update on the knee injury suffered Monday by right tackle Mekhi Becton.

“It’s stable. It doesn’t seem like a big deal,” Saleh said.

Saleh said the injury doesn’t seem serious but they’re still waiting for more information, according to Zach Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Becton went down during Monday’s practice while falling backwards on a run play. He’ll undergo an MRI.

Saleh also believes this injury is different than when Becton got hurt last year in Week 1. “I think he’s going to be fine,” Saleh said.

Saleh expressed confidence in his current offensive line depth, even as the Jets engage in conversations with free-agent Duane Brown. “We do have faith in our offensive linemen,” he said.

That depth will be tested for a short time

as Conor McDermott will miss 1-2 weeks with a low ankle sprain.

