New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said that safety Marcus Maye has an Achilles injury and he wasn’t optimistic about the outlook after Thursday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

“It doesn’t look good,” Saleh said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Maye was playing out this season on the franchise tag for the Jets and was not moved at the trading deadline earlier this week despite speculation he would be dealt.

Maye had racked up 46 tackles in his six games played this season for New York before he was forced from Thursday night’s game against the Colts due to the injury.

“Marcus was kind of that settling force back there and obviously a heck of a football player,” Saleh said. “I’m more concerned for Marcus than I am what we’ll do defensively to try to fill that void because he’s a fantastic young man, he’s done everything we’ve asked him to do and I’m sick for him.”

Robert Saleh says Marcus Maye has Achilles injury that “doesn’t look good” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk