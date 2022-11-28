Robert Saleh says Jets will 'go week-to-week' with Mike White, Zach Wilson at quarterback

Mike White and Zach Wilson / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

For as well as quarterback Mike White played on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, don’t expect the Jets to suddenly hand him the keys to the city and say bon voyage to their former No. 2 overall pick in Zach Wilson, at least according to Robert Saleh.

On Monday, Saleh danced around questions surrounding White being the starter for the rest of the season and what it would take for either White to lose the starting job or Wilson to regain it.

“Like I said, we’re gonna go week-to-week,” Saleh said. “There are things that we’d love to see Zach accomplish over the course of we’ll call it a reset and this is Mike White’s opportunity. That doesn’t change… When we feel like Zach is ready to roll, he’s gonna roll.”

Despite White’s 315-yard, three-touchdown, zero-interception day in his season debut at MetLife Stadium that led to a dominant 31-10 Jets’ win, his status as the starting quarterback will be determined on a weekly basis.

But asked if he thought whether White’s performance and attitude on the field was infectious and picked up the team in any way on Sunday, Saleh admitted that the team really does rally around the 27-year-old.

However, Saleh also said that winning cures everything.

“Everyone loves Mike,” Saleh said. “I think everyone in the locker room really has a genuine appreciation for each other. But I think when you’re having success… it’s fun. Football is fun, it’s supposed to be fun and when you’re having success it is fun.”

“Guys are playing selfless football and when everybody is playing selfless — I always say when you give with no intent to receive it comes back twofold. Guys are really playing for one another, and I don't want to take away from Mike’s infectious personality because it is, but it’s not just the quarterback position, I think in all three phases guys are playing for one another and having fun playing with one another.”

Regardless, it can’t be overstated the difference in the team’s comments and reactions after their win on Sunday compared to their loss against the New England Patriots a week ago, back when Wilson was the starter.

Story continues

Not to mention, the level of play.

So will Wilson start for the Jets again this season or has White already shown and done enough in one game to prove that he can lead this team to the playoffs and perhaps beyond?

Well, nobody really knows except for Saleh.

“The full intent is to get Zach ready to play football again,” Saleh said. “I’ll make that decision when I’m ready. And while we’re going through this process, it’s Mike White’s opportunity to take advantage of every last play he gets.”