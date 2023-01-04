Robert Saleh says Jets 'not wavering' on Zach Wilson: 'We have all the confidence in the world in him'

Nov 6, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) throws in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. / Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets enter Sunday’s matchup with the Miami Dolphins having already been eliminated from playoff contention, and while the team remains focused on its final regular season matchup, a pivotal offseason for the franchise is fast approaching.

The biggest storyline for Gang Green this offseason, of course, centers around the quarterback position. And while Zach Wilson has struggled mightily and was benched twice in this his second pro season, head coach Robert Saleh isn’t ready to give up on Wilson’s talent.

“With Zach, communication is constant. Again, we’re not wavering,” Saleh said on Wednesday. “We believe in the young man, and the biggest thing for Zach is [that] it’s not his talent. We want to make sure that we reconnect with Zach and regain his confidence … It’s not a talent thing for Zach, I believe that.

“We’re going to work our tails off to help him and we’re committed to that.”

In nine games this season, Wilson completed 54.5 percent of his passes for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions. But there were moments where Wilson showed flashes of why the Jets drafted him second overall in 2021.

Saleh was asked on Wednesday if the Jets could have done a better job with scheming their offense to better fit Wilson’s strengths, responding by saying that ultimately the NFL comes down to delivering pass on time from the pocket.

“You can look back and say a lot of things on ‘what ifs,’ but at the end of the day a quarterback’s got to be able to sit in the pocket and he’s got to be able to deliver the football,” Saleh said. “That’s league-wide, period. That’s third down, that’s two-minute, that’s where all the quarterbacks go from just chaotic scrambling on first and second down to making things happen on third down and two-minute situations. So, he’s got all the cool stuff, we know that. But it’s so important for him to be able to develop the third-down and two-minute aspect of his game, which I think he’s going to.

Story continues

“It’s something when you look at a guy like [Patrick] Mahomes, what he’s done a great job evolving to. It was chaos early in his career, but he’ll sit in the pocket and kill you if you let him, just dink and dunk you. He’s completely evolved his game and for Zach, like I said, it just takes time. You see it all over the league where these quarterbacks hit, especially this year when you look at what Sam [Darnold] is doing in Carolina, doing a really nice job. and Geno [Smith], just from a relatable standpoint. These guys take time, and we’re going to give him that time.”



Dec 18, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) throws a pass against the Detroit Lions during the first half at MetLife Stadium. / Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson still has two years remaining on his rookie contract, and with the valuable resources the Jets invested to draft and build around him, the team doesn’t seem to be in a rush to move on from the 23-year-old.

Instead, Saleh wants Wilson to take some time to get away and clear his mind this offseason, and come back better than ever for the start of the 2023 season.

“Yeah, it’s ‘Go read a book. Go do something. Get away from this game. Just rest.’ I think the greatest strength and greatest gift you can give yourself as a human is to figure out what’s important to you,” Saleh said. “What do you value and how can you stick to those values day in and day out? That is the greatest gift you can give yourself is to discover yourself. And I think Zach needs to get away, read a book, and figure that out.”

“Zach has got all the talent in the world and we have all the confidence in the world in him,” he added. “It’s just like I said with this reset, we’re going to grind with him. We are. And through hell or high water, we’re going to figure out how to get him to where we know he can be.”