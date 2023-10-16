Robert Saleh says Jets have ’embarrassed’ the ‘QB gauntlet’ they faced in first six weeks

Josh Allen, Dak Prescott, Mac Jones, Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Jalen Hurts. Yes, those are all people who have never been in your kitchen. They are also the six quarterbacks the Jets have faced to this point in the 2023 season. Or as head coach Robert Saleh called it, the “quarterback gauntlet”.

Ok, maybe not Jones or Wilson, but the other four are certainly top-notch quarterbacks. And according to Saleh, the Jets “embarrassed” them.

“Through these first six weeks we’ve played a gauntlet of quarterbacks,” Saleh said, via NJ.com. “And I know we haven’t gotten all wins but we’ve embarrassed all of them. And I’m just really, really proud of the defense and its resolve.”

The Jets navigated what was on paper a brutal early-season stretch to a 3-3 record and will take a two-game winning streak into their bye week following a huge 20-14 win over the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

While “embarrassed” may be a strong word, the Jets have held opposing quarterbacks in check. In fact, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has games so far this season in which he finished with a better quarterback rating than Allen, Mahomes and Hurts.

Who would have thought Zach Wilson would have games in which he had better quarterback ratings than Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts? Week 1 – Wilson 81.4, Allen 62.7

Week 4 – Wilson 105.2, Mahomes 63.6

Week 6 – Wilson 73.5, Hurts 59.5 — Billy “Arm Wrestled Travis Bagent” Riccette (@Billy_Riccette) October 16, 2023

Only two quarterbacks finished with a quarterback rating over 100 against the Jets this season: Prescott (112.2) and, perhaps surprisingly, Wilson (103.7).

The others?

Allen – 62.7

Jones – 85.6

Mahomes – 63.6

Hurts – 59.5

Allen and Hurts each threw three interceptions against the Jets and Mahomes had two. Wilson also became the first quarterback to post better numbers in a game against Mahomes in either college or the NFL. Wilson went 28 of 39 for 245 yards and two touchdowns against the Chiefs. Mahomes was 18 of 30 for 203 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Only two quarterbacks, Prescott (255) and Hurts (280), have hit 250 passing yards against the Jets this season.

The Jets’ defense is doing their part once again. This time, the offense is doing enough to have a chance to win the games, almost getting the job done in Week 4 against the Chiefs and finishing the job in the last two weeks against the Broncos and Eagles.

The Jets’ upcoming opposing quarterbacks, if they are healthy, include Daniel Jones, Justin Herbert and Jimmy Garoppolo. The Jets could very well get to at least 5-4, if not 6-3, if they continue to “embarrass” opposing quarterbacks.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire