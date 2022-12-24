Robert Saleh says Jets aren't 'going to quit' on QB Zach Wilson

Dec 22, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) looks to pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at MetLife Stadium. / Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Following the Jets' 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, head coach Robert Saleh spoke to the media Friday morning about benching second-year QB Zach Wilson towards the end of the third quarter and the future for the team at the position.

Saleh was first asked how QB Mike White is recovering from his rib injury and if he's going to be healthy enough to play on Sunday, Jan. 1 against the Seattle Seahawks. Saleh was also asked a follow-up question on if the team is prepared for Wilson to play again if White isn't back.

"I don't have any of those details," Saleh said. "We've got time, we got today, the weekend, and Monday and Tuesday. So we're just gonna let that play out. But I don't know any times or anything like that."

"Again, we've got time. I don't have those answers for you yet," Saleh said about Wilson.

Backup Chris Streveler replaced Wilson and helped the offense find a bit more rhythm, as he completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 90 yards and ran for another 54 yards.

Saleh was then asked how can he and the team trust Wilson after benching him in the second half against the Jaguars during Thursday night's loss.

"Again, we've got time," Saleh said. "Confidence is a big deal. It's confidence for coaching, confidence for players, confidence in your own individual self. I do know that he works his tail off and I'm with you, it a tough thing to overcome. But, but, it doesn't take much to flip confidence. He just needs to get on a little run, just a couple things happen to go his way. Felt like that was happening in the first half of the Detroit game where he had a really nice first half.

"We've got to help him, we're not going to quit on him. We've got to do our best. And that's for every player in our locker room, as long as they're wearing a Jets logo, we're going to pour our hearts and souls into them and do everything we can to help them."



Whether or not Wilson will play again this season for the Jets is yet to be determined, but the second-year head coach made it clear that the organization is not going to give up on any player, especially one in just his second season in the NFL.

"We're never going to quit on anybody," Saleh said. "I've got confidence in all our guys. I don't know how many years I've been in the league now, it's been a while, but I just feel like every single year there's a kid who just is struggling and everybody wants to quit on them. And this may not be their year, but it doesn't mean that next year can't be their year. And that's everybody on the roster.

"As long as that person is wearing a Jets uniform, we're going to do everything we can to pour our hearts and souls into these kids. At the end of the day, the best players will always play, you guys know that, that's how we stand. But at the same time, as long as they're here, as long as they're playing for the Jets, we're going to pour everything we can to help them be the best version of themselves they can be. And if that best version earns a spot on the field, then that'll happen."

Saleh added that Wilson's biggest issue right now is his confidence and that "he just needs a good string of consecutive games, quarters, plays of putting together good football."

He admitted that the uncertainty around the quarterback position is concerning, and took responsibility for the problem, adding there are a number of things he and other coaches could have done better and differently, including offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

"It always starts with us as coaches, always," Saleh said. "You've got to be honest and truthful from a film study standpoint in terms of giving our players the best chance to be successful. There are things, I'm sure like all coaches, there's a lot of things that he [LaFleur] wishes he could have back, there's a lot of things that he wishes he could've done differently.

"Of course you're always, always going to look inward and try to figure out, 'Am I doing everything I can to help my player be the best he can possibly be?' And if you look into the mirror and say you've done everything, then you can at least go to sleep at night. The coaches are working their tails off and the players are working their tails off and we're in a little mini slump... They're working at it."

LaFleur added: "It wasn't just Zach, it was just us as an entire offense starting with me, going down to the rest of the coaches. It obviously wasn't good enough from all levels. Couldn't get a run game going, had five penalties in the first half, execution, fundamentals, everything was off and that starts with me."

