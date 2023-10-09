Robert Saleh says there’s ‘a concern’ on Alijah Vera-Tucker’s calf injury

For the second year in a row, Jets offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered an injury of some sort in Denver. Last year, it was his season-ending tricep injury. This year, it’s a calf injury.

Vera-Tucker left the game before halftime and was later ruled out for the remainder of the game. Max Mitchell played the rest of the game at right tackle.

After the game, head coach Robert Saleh said he is concerned about the injury. He was asked if it was an Achilles injury. Saleh said they need to wait for an MRI.

Robert Saleh on Alijah Vera-Tucker: “It’s a concern for sure.” Asked if it’s an Achilles, Saleh said the #Jets need to wait for an MRI. That does not sound good. pic.twitter.com/SQU8YW0MHt — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 8, 2023

A second-straight season-ending injury in Denver would be a gut punch after the Jets scored a 31-21 win over the Broncos to end a three-game losing streak. The Jets were just starting to find some consistency up front after moving Mekhi Becton to left tackle, Vera-Tucker to right tackle and inserting Joe Tippmann into the starting lineup at right guard.

The Jets currently have two tackles on injured reserve that can return at some point. Duane Brown is eligible to return to practice following next week’s game against the Eagles. Rookie Carter Warren had his 21-day practice window opened this week but has not yet been activated to the roster.

Billy Turner is also among the backups and had to play a few snaps at left tackle while Becton was out.

We should find out more on Vera-Tucker Monday. Until then, we wait and see.

