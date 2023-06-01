Robert Saleh says Breece Hall ‘looks awesome’ at OTAs

The calf injury for Aaron Rodgers is certainly the most-talked-about injury for the Jets heading into June, but the team is also keeping tabs on the rehab process for running back Breece Hall. So far, so good.

Hall has been recovering from the ACL injury he suffered last October that cost him the final ten games of the regular season, an injury that may very well also cost him the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, an award that went to his teammate Garrett Wilson.

The recovery has been going well for Hall. “It’s good to be back on the field, running around, doing drills, starting to cut and stuff, feeling like myself again. I’m progressing, so it’s good.”

Head coach Robert Saleh echoed those sentiments, saying, “He’s one of those kids that we’ve had to kind of hold back … because there’s a process, it’s weird to say, you don’t want to heal too fast on an ACL. You’ve got to be able to balance it out with the strength.

“He looks strong, he looks powerful, he’s learning,” Saleh added. “I’m excited for him to get back on the field. I feel like he won’t need to be limited during training camp, even though we still will, just to be conscientious and cautious with him. But he looks awesome.”

Hall is being very patient with his recovery and knows he still has a ways to go before being 100% again. “I’ll be ready when I’ll be ready,” Hall said. “Obviously, I hope I’m ready, but you never know. I’m taking it a week at a time and letting my knee do what it does.”

Hall also said he reached out to other top running backs that have dealt with injuries, including Saquon Barkley of the Giants and Christian McCaffrey of the 49ers.

“After I first got hurt, me and Saquon had some long conversations,” Hall said. “Christian hit me up and I talked to Derrick a couple of months ago at a signing. We talked about going through injuries, keeping your mental right, and pushing through every day.”

Getting Hall 100% is one of the most priorities for the Jets this season. A healthy Hall with Rodgers leading the offense could lead to some explosive outputs for the team this season. That would be awesome for the Jets.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire