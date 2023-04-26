Robert Saleh says Aaron Rodgers is the 'finisher' the Jets needed

Apr 26, 2023; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh smiles during the introductory press conference for New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (not pictured) at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. / Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

With the Jets officially introducing Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday afternoon, head coach Robert Saleh spoke to SNY reporter Jeane Coakley afterwards and was grinning from ear to ear as he spoke about his new quarterback.

Normally a defensive-minded coach, Saleh couldn’t help but gush over Rodgers’ offensive skill set that he's displayed during his 18-year career with the Green Bay Packers – one that has made the 39-year-old a no-doubt Hall of Famer.

“The big thing is, in the NFL it’s about finishing drives, finishing fourth quarters, winning games in the last two minutes,” Saleh said. “It just seems like that’s the way it is and just having a guy who’s got a history of winning in critical situations and making the plays that are needed to make – to have a finisher on that side of the ball along with Garrett (Wilson) and Breece (Hall) and (Allen) Lazard and Corey (Davis) and Mecole (Hardman) here and I’m sure I’m forgetting somebody, but we have a lot of guys – our tight end group. And so to add somebody who can facilitate the ball and get it to the hands of our playmakers, it’s gonna be fun to watch him play.”

Along with bringing in Rodgers, the Jets’ front office upgraded the offense, signing Rodgers’ former teammate and go-to wide receiver in Green Bay in Lazard as well as the speedster and former Kansas City Chief in Hardman.

With the new additions complementing the Offensive Rookie of the Year in Wilson, a healthy and hungry Hall and the rest of the skill position players on the team, Rodgers will have no shortage of options to throw to in New York.

But the future Hall of Famer’s presence doesn’t just impact the offense, but the defense too.

“I know going (up) against him, he’s the king of snapping the ball with one second left on the game clock or getting it under five,” Saleh said. “And so I’ve always said the best defenses are the ones that are watching football, not playing and if there’s one thing he can do it’s orchestrate these long, masterful drives so (I’m) excited to have him here.”

With a defense that’s already considered one of the best in the league, Gang Green is hoping all of that means more points and more wins this season.

All of that will play out later and come in due time, but Saleh is eager to get the process started and get his new quarterback acclimated as best he can.

“I’m glad it’s over in terms of getting this whole thing behind us so we can move forward,” he said. “Obviously he’s a special talent and I know everyone is excited but really what’s exciting is to be able to get to work with him tomorrow and have in the building and have him with his teammates, have him with his coaches so everyone can get to know each other a lot better.”