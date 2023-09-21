Here’s what Robert Saleh said on Jets’ 14-game losing streak to Patriots

The New England Patriots head into Sunday afternoon’s game against the New York Jets on a 14-game winning streak against their opponent.

When asked about the massive losing streak, Jets coach Robert Saleh claimed he isn’t focused on the past. Instead, he’s using his time to buy into the future.

The last time these two teams played each other, New England won by a 10-3 margin. Marcus Jones had a game-winning punt return with five seconds remaining to give the Patriots the victory.

The last time the Jets beat New England was an overtime win by a 26-20 margin on December 27, 2015. Needless to say, a lot has changed since then.

But none of that scares Saleh, who appears to be focused and encouraged by what the Jets are building now.

“We gotta focus on the moment. I get what happened in the past… But dwelling on the past takes away from what we can do now,” said Saleh, via the New York Post Sports.

New York currently boasts a defense that is ranked two spots ahead of New England with only 23 points allowed per contest.

They also have managed to put together a formidable rushing defense, allowing 115.5 yards per contest over the course of two games. This will not be an easy game for New England. They’ll be on the road in a hostile environment against a team with a serious chip on their shoulders.

