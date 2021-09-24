Robert Saleh rocks Mepham HS shirt in honor of Sofia LaSpina | Jets News Conference

Jets head coach Robert Saleh wore a Mepham High School shirt in honor of WR Sofia LaSpina being the first female football player to ever record a touchdown in a Long Island varsity football game. Saleh said that the Jets will be hosting her and her family at a future game this season. Saleh goes on to discuss how he believe QB Zach Wilson will adjust to the Broncos' zone defense after playing the Patriots who primarily play man-to-man coverage.