The Associated Press

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) When San Francisco turned an opening-drive takeaway into a field goal, the 49ers' confident defense believed that would be enough scoring for a win. ''When you see the offense go out there and score points on the first drive, that's immediately what we think of is, 'OK, they're not going to score any more points,''' linebacker Dre Greenlaw said. The performance that included two takeaways, two goal-line stands and the good fortune of a missed field goal is the latest evidence that this year's unit could be on par or better than the defense that carried San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance in the 2019 season.