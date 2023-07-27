Robert Saleh responds to Sean Payton criticism, saying Nathaniel Hackett has been 'phenomenal'

Robert Saleh is unbothered by Sean Payton's comments that Nathaniel Hackett's tenure as head coach of the Denver Broncos "might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL."

After going 5-12 in 2022, Hackett was let go by the three-time Super Bowl champion franchise after only one season and Saleh picked him to be the offensive coordinator of the New York Jets. Payton, who won Super Bowl 44 with the New Orleans Saints, was tapped as Hackett's replacement in Denver.

"I'm not going to acknowledge Sean," Saleh said during his news conference at Thursday's training camp practice. "He's been in the league a while. He can say whatever the hell he wants. But as far as what we have going on here, I kind of live by the saying, 'If you ain't got no haters, you ain't poppin.' So hate away. Obviously, we're doing something right if you gotta talk about us when we don't play you till (Week 5). And I'm good with it. The guys in our locker room, they've earned everything that's coming to them."

Hackett was criticized for how he utilized star quarterback Russell Wilson, who threw for 3,524 yards and a career-low 16 touchdowns in his first season in Denver. The former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator now reunites with four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers on the Jets. The team is also the subject of "Hard Knocks" this season.

"I think Hackett's doing a phenomenal job here," Saleh continued. "The coaching staff is doing a phenomenal job and we're focused on us. I get it. There's a lot of external noise. There's a lot of people who are hating on us. There's a lot of people looking for us to fail. There's a lot of crows pecking at our neck. But all you can do is spread your wings, keep flying high until those crows fall off and suffocate from the inability to breathe."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jets' Robert Saleh defends Nathaniel Hackett over Sean Payton comments