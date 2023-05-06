Robert Saleh responds to Mekhi Becton’s tweet about 2023 position: ‘Go earn the left tackle’

Aug 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (77) laughs during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

With some additions to the Jets' offensive line this offseason, there's speculation that they may flip former first-round pick Mekhi Becton to the right side of the line heading into 2023.

Despite that, Becton appears to have other plans. He took to twitter Saturday morning to remind fans of his natural position in a since deleted tweet.



"I. AM. A. LEFT. TACKLE!!!" he wrote.

When asked about said tweet at Jets rookie minicamp on Saturday afternoon, head coach Robert Saleh had one simple message for the oft-injured lineman.

“Go earn the left tackle.”

The Jets drafted Becton with the 11th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. While he offers tremendous upside, Becton has had some trouble with the injury bug during his NFL career.

The Louisville product has appeared in just one game over the last two seasons. He played in just one game during the 2021 season and then missed all of last season after suffering a knee injury in August.



While Gang Green recently declined Becton's fifth-year option on his rookie deal, the head coach did mention he was impressed with the work the lineman did this offseason.

"He looks good. He looks fantastic, really," Saleh said. "He's attacking this offseason the right way and I'm excited for him."

The 6-foot-7 tackle has been active on social media during the offseason showing pictures of his body transformation, as he's reportedly lost over 50 pounds and currently weighs around 342 pounds, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.