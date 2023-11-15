Robert Saleh on releasing RB Michael Carter, Jets frustrations, and Aaron Rodgers' rehab
Jets head coach Robert Saleh on releasing RB Michael Carter, team frustrations, and Aaron Rodgers' rehab.
The Jets say they'd welcome Aaron Rodgers back this season.
On Tuesday, during an ESPN New York radio interview, Jets WR Garrett Wilson shared some insight from the players' meeting.
The Jets haven't scored a touchdown on any of their last 36 possessions, and their offensive numbers are equally stark. Still, their head coach did Monday what he's done the last 63 days: defend the quarterback.
Nobody in NFL history has come close to recovering from a torn Achilles as fast as Rodgers would need to. Why are we even entertaining the notion this could happen?
The Jets and Raiders had a hard time scoring points on Sunday night.
After another abysmal offensive outing, Saleh was left to defend his starting quarterback again.
The Chargers are under .500 but still road favorites against the Jets.
Rodgers and the Jets are keeping hope alive on a long-shot return to the postseason.
