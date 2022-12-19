Robert Saleh reacts to Jets' 20-17 loss to Lions in Week 15
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh reacts to Jets' 20-17 loss to Lions in Week 15.
Kalif Raymond, who was averaging a career-best 12.6 yards per punt return entering Sunday, scored the first return TD of his career for Detroit Lions
In this Jets post game news conference, head coach Robert Saleh lamented a rare defensive breakdown that led to the Lions' winning touchdown with under two minutes to go in the fourth quarter.
Brock Wright scored a 51-yard catch-and-run TD on fourth-and-1 with 1:49 to play as the Detroit Lions beat the New York Jets, 20-17.
The Jets were one play away from 8-6, but Jared Goff’s 50-yard fourth down touchdown pass with less than two minutes remaining broke their fans’ hearts and wrecked a spirited late-game fightback.
