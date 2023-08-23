Robert Saleh reacts to Corey Davis' retirement announcement | Jets News Conference
In this Jets news conference, head coach Robert Saleh reacts to the news that wide receiver Corey Davis has decided to retire before the 2023 NFL season.
Davis played the past two seasons with the Jets after the previous four with the Titans.
