Robert Saleh on Quinnen Williams: Contract will get done and he’ll be here

Robert Saleh on Quinnen Williams: Contract will get done and he’ll be here

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is at Jets OTAs this week, but defensive tackle Quinnen Williams has not joined the team for this round of voluntary work.

Williams is looking for a new contract and recently scrubbed the team from his social media in what’s become a common development when contract talks aren’t progressing as hoped. While that’s not the best of signs, it’s nothing that’s causing concern for head coach Robert Saleh.

Saleh wished Williams and his wife well as they await the birth of a child and expressed confidence that all will work out on the contract front.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m not worried at all. That thing will get done and he’ll be here,” Saleh said.

Recent extensions for Jeffery Simmons, Dexter Lawrence, and Daron Payne have helped set the market for defensive tackles. That should help pave the way toward a deal at some point, but, for now, everyone is still playing the waiting game.

Robert Saleh on Quinnen Williams: Contract will get done and he’ll be here originally appeared on Pro Football Talk