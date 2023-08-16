Robert Saleh provides injury updates on Breece Hall, Carl Lawson, and others

The New York Jets are set to face the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 1 in less than a month, and the team is currently dealing with a few injuries. During Wednesday’s joint practice session with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Robert Saleh provided injury updates for Breece Hall, and Carl Lawson, among others.

Hall was activated from the PUP list by the Jets on Monday as he recovers from a torn ACL he sustained in 2022 and he has returned to practice in a limited fashion. Saleh is hoping that Hall can begin participating in team drills next week, which would inch him closer to being ready for Week 1.

Lawson has been sidelined from practice in recent weeks because of a back issue. While the veteran pass rusher needs more time to recover, Saleh iterated that the Jets are aiming for him to return to practice next week.

The offensive line has been experiencing a bevy of problems throughout the offseason, and it can ill afford to lose one of its set starters. Laken Tomlinson is considered day-to-day with a leg ailment, so it will be worth monitoring his status in the coming days.

The Jets have seemingly taken a cautious approach with Mekhi Becton this offseason, though, they could ramp up his workload soon. With the tackle situation needing to be figured out in the coming weeks, Becton is expected to get reps at right tackle soon.

