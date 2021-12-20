Robert Saleh praises Jets' young secondary: 'They've proven they are NFL players'

Brandin Echols celebrates after pick six

The Jets' 2021 draft class is looking better and better every week.

Okay, the jury may still be out on Zach Wilson, but Alijah Vera-Tucker, Elijah Moore, and Michael Carter are legitimate offensive players.

And, although the numbers won't show it directly, the defensive draft picks from this past April are starting to fulfill their potentials.



It's a young corps back there, especially with veteran Marcus Maye out since Week 9 after tearing his Achilles.

The two starting cornerbacks in Brandin Echols and Bryce Hall are a rookie and sophomore, respectively. Michael Carter II is a rookie in the nickel. Safeties Elijah Riley and Ashtyn Davis are both in their second seasons.

However, Robert Saleh is proud of how they've acclimated to the NFL level.

“They’ve done a really nice job. ... They’ve developed really nicely and they’ve proven that they are NFL players," Saleh told reporters on Monday.

Saleh also said that Carter II is "playing nickel at a high level." But there is still untapped potential and a next step to be made.

The Jets have only six interceptions this season - only two teams (Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears) have less.

Maybe the young guys are starting to show the next step after Echols' pick six that tied the game in the fourth quarter on Sunday, but Saleh says the secondary has "got to get the ball" and prove they are "NFL difference-makers."



"That’s the next step that that player group’s gotta take," he said. "The pick six yesterday was awesome. But that’s the next step – can we go get the football? It is really cool to see them getting their PBUs, playing skinny coverage in man, when we get more rush from the outside and all that, the rushing coverage starts tying together, it can become pretty special...

"The next step for them is to prove that they’re NFL difference-makers, and you do that by taking the ball, which we did yesterday."

The Jets have allowed the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL. That's expected when outside of Maye, nobody had more than one season of experience.

But another year of playing together, and potentially taking that next step, could have this secondary looking a whole lot better in 2022 and beyond.