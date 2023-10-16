Robert Saleh praises Jets for surviving 'gauntlet' of quarterbacks: 'We've embarrassed all of 'em'

New York Jets safety Tony Adams (22) runs back an interception against Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the fourth quarter. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Saleh began his postgame news conference with some brash talk about the performance of the Jets’ defense through the early part of the season after their stunning 20-14 upset over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

“Per the usual, outstanding,” the head coach said, before adding, “You know, through these first six weeks we’ve played a gauntlet of quarterbacks.

“And I know we haven’t gotten all wins, but we’ve embarrassed all of ‘em.”

The list of quarterbacks includes a couple of Super Bowl winners in Josh Allen, Dak Prescott, Mac Jones, Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and, on Sunday, Jalen Hurts, who threw three interceptions. The final one set up the go-ahead touchdown run from Breece Hall with less than two minutes to play.

“Just really, really proud of the defense and its resolve,” Saleh said. “Thought [defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich] and his staff had a great game plan, down three corners, four of our six corners. I thought our D-line was good in terms of keeping [Hurts] in the pocket, he’s a handful. ... Thought our guys battled all the way through. Proud of ‘em.”

Defensive end Jermaine Johnson, who had three passes defensed and was at the scene of two of the turnovers, said, “We just knew as a defense, as a team, we had to come out here and play our best game.”

And, like last week's late strip sack in Denver, a late turnover was money for the Jets. On safety Tony Adams’ late interception this time, Saleh said it came “right on time.”

“He’s been great,” the head coach continued. “You’ve got to remember, he’s young. He’s a second-year player and as excited as we are about him we know he’s gonna have some ups ups and downs, but the ups are going to become more and more frequent.

“He’s a freak athlete, it’s important to him, he’s a tremendous communicator, he’s got tremendous explosiveness and speed and instincts. And I stay by it, I think he’s gonna be a fixture here for a while.”

“Unbelievable,” quarterback Zach Wilson said of the defense. “You can’t give those guys enough credit.”

In addition to surviving this gauntlet and reaching the bye week at .500 after Aaron Rodgers’ season was cut short after just four plays, Saleh’s team also earned Gang Green’s first-ever win over Philadelphia in franchise history. And it appears the head coach may have been sick of hearing about the Eagles’ 12 consecutive wins.

As he walked away from the podium after completing his postgame news conference, he said, “They ain't 12-0 no more.”