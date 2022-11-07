Robert Saleh praises defense, says Jets aren't surprised to pull off upset victory

Robert Saleh celebrates after INT vs Bills

The Jets shocked their division rivals on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, beating the Buffalo Bills 20-17 and improving to 6-3 on the season.

The New York defense led by rookie CB Sauce Gardner, LB C.J. Mosley, and DT Quinnen Williams made a huge statement in the Week 9 victory, holding Bills QB Josh Allen to just 205 yards passing and forcing him to throw two interceptions. After the big win, head coach Robert Saleh said that no one in the locker room was surprised they pulled off the upset.

“I know a lot of people are going to be surprised, I don't think there's a person surprised in the locker room,” Saleh said. “It’s a hard-fought game, it’s a damn good football team, well coached football team over there in Buffalo, obviously they’ve got championship aspirations. But I don’t think there’s a guy in that locker room that didn’t think we could win.”

QB Zach Wilson fumbled in Bills' territory on the Jets' opening drive of the second half, but then Gardner intercepted Allen to give the team the ball back. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has been a developing star this season, although, he isn't doing it all on his own. Gardner and fellow corner D.J. Reed held Pro Bowl WR Stefon Diggs without a catch in the second half. Saleh noted how Reed has been an unsung hero for the defense and is deserving of Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.

“I know Sauce, he gets all the fanfare, fourth overall, catchy nickname. And he’s doing a great job, he’s deserved, another interception today. But D.J., D.J. is playing Pro Bowl football,” Saleh said. “If you really sit down and watch the tape, and you just dissect what he’s been doing, he’s playing at an All-Pro level and every bit as deserving as the praise that Ahmad gets.

“He’s kind of one of our quiet leaders, our quiet champs if you will, in terms of what he does and what he brings both on and off the field and at practice and in meeting rooms. To gather all those young guys, to be able to teach the game as he sees it. He hasn’t been getting enough love in my opinion, but I know we love him in there.”

Gardner believes he and Reed are the best cornerback duo in the NFL right now, and said that they have both learned a lot from each other.

“Oh yeah, definitely man,” Gardner said. “The way that we go about the game, the way that we watch film, the way that we practice, I feel like there ain’t nobody doing it like we do it.”

Gardner added: “I learn a lot from him man, the way that he carry himself, the way that he watch film, I pay attention from all that stuff. He learned a lot of stuff from me. It feels good to be a rookie and hear a guy in your room, a veteran cornerback in your room, to tell you like I’m the guy that got him started, I’m the guy that amped him up, so it’s a blessing for sure.”

Reed said that the Jets "sent a message" by beating the Bills, and is confident that the team has one of, if not the best defense in the NFL.

“Yeah I guess we sent a message,” Reed said. “Our goal is to win every game, every game is a championship week. We won this game, grateful, really get the feeling we are going to get better. Take this bye week, get our bodies back right, and then yeah get ready for the Patriots.”

Reed added: “You know what, I feel like we’re the best, but I haven’t watched everybody’s tape to be like, OK there. I know the 49ers have a really good defense. I definitely feel like we’re one of the top. I’m confident enough to know that we can be the best if we’re not already.”