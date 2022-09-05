Robert Saleh: It’s possible Zach Wilson could start Week One

Zach Wilson may be behind center to open the season after all.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters during his Monday press conference that Wilson went through a workout on Monday. Now New York will see how the quarterback’s knee responds over the next day before making a decision on whether Wilson or Joe Flacco will start against the Ravens for Week One.

Saleh explicitly called it “possible” Wilson starts on Sunday, adding that he wasn’t really surprised that’s on the table.

“Everyone heals differently,” Saleh said in his press conference. “Like I said, we’ll see what happens tomorrow and all that stuff. But everyone has a different — I almost feel like some of the guidelines that are put on are guidelines. But everyone responds differently.”

Wilson suffered a bone bruise and a meniscus tear during New York’s preseason matchup against the Eagles. He underwent surgery to trim the meniscus on Aug. 16. His timetable for a return was two-to-four weeks.

