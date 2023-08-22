Robert Saleh on playing Aaron Rodgers this week: You can't coach scared

The NFL will get its first look at quarterback Aaron Rodgers in game action with the Jets in this Saturday's game against the Giants.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed reports that Rodgers will make his first preseason appearance since 2018 as he prepares for his first season with the AFC East team. Gaining further comfort with new teammates and a new offense are the biggest reasons why Rodgers is getting on the field this week and Saleh said that his belief is that "the best interest of our team is going out and playing some football together.

"You can't coach scared, you can’t play scared," Saleh said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. "You can slip out of your car and have something happen to you. Knock on wood, everyone will be fine."

Saleh didn't specify how long Rodgers and other starters will play, but did say he wants "those guys go through transition, get to the sideline, have some adjustments, get back to the field, play with those adjustments." He added he'd like to see that happen "a few times," so it sounds like Rodgers and company should get a fairly extended run this weekend.