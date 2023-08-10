Robert Saleh on offensive line: We have time, but you want it fixed yesterday

Wednesday's joint practice with the Panthers wasn't a great one for the Jets offensive line.

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was pressured often during the session, which led to the quarterback showing some frustration with the Jets for lacking "the same type of energy" that Carolina was showing. Rodgers downplayed the level of frustration by noting that the session provided "a lot of learning tape."

On Thursday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh was asked about his level of concern about the offensive line's performance.

"We have time, but as a coach you want it done yesterday," Saleh said, via Caroline Hendershot of the team's website.

With Duane Brown on the PUP list and Mekhi Becton less than a sure thing thanks to his history of knee injuries, one thing the Jets could consider is moving right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker to tackle. Vera-Tucker played there at times last year and Saleh said the team is going to play its best five, but that he'd prefer to keep Vera-Tucker on the interior in a perfect world.