Robert Saleh "not worried" about his job security (nor should he be)

It took eleven games. It took seven losses. It took four losses in a row.

It came after Friday's 34-13 loss to the Dolphins.

Jets coach Robert Saleh was asked by reporters whether he's worried about his job security.

"No, I’m not worried," Saleh said.

He shouldn't be. This entire mess is a direct result of an organizational decision to sell its soul for Aaron Rodgers.

Everything that has happened this year flows from that. They hired offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett — who truly was a disaster in 2022 as head coach of the Broncos — as the bait to lure Rodgers. They gave receiver Allen Lazard, who was a healthy scratch on Friday, a four-year, $44 million contract because of Rodgers. They signed receiver Randall Cobb and quarterback Tim Boyle because it gave Rodgers two more friends in lieu of strangers in the locker room.

It was all about Rodgers. It continues to be all about Rodgers. For the rest of this year, and all of next year, when Davante Adams and David Bakhtiari could be joining the mix.

That's why Saleh is going nowhere. It's also why G.M. Joe Douglas is going nowhere. They're running it back, even though there wasn't much running involved this year. It's about taking their shot, a second time, with one of the all-time greats.

So what if he turns 40 next Saturday? So what if having a torn Achilles can make someone more susceptible to another one? So what if he's old enough to have all sorts of other injuries, especially unless major renovations are performed on the offensive line?

None of that matters because, frankly, the Jets are a for-profit business. While it would be great to win another Super Bowl, Lombardi Trophies don't keep the lights on. Having a real sense of hope among the fan base that the pursuit might end in one does.

And that's the bottom line. The bottom line. Rodgers being associated with the team is good for business. Especially when Rodgers himself has made a $33.8 million contribution to the right side of the balance sheet by slashing his salary for this year and next.

The Jets know what's up. They moved the 2024 season-ticket renewal deadline from the spring to November 15. They're grabbing all the cash that comes from having Rodgers.

For that reason, 2023 was all about Rodgers. And 2024 will be all about Rodgers. That means no major changes. No new coach. No new G.M. No one who might be inclined to not make it all about Rodgers.

Rodgers wants to win one more Super Bowl. Which coach could the Jets hire to make that happen in the first year? Belichick? With Rodgers? Please.

Rodgers is sold on Saleh. Rodgers thinks that he and Hackett can handle the offense, that Saleh can handle the defense, and that it will all add up to a better team that Rodgers has been associated with in years.

Of course, it all hinges on Rodgers being able to play. He wasn't in 2023. He might not be in 2024. For now, though, the Jets will continue to let Rodgers carry the organization's soul around in his back pocket. Because that helps Woody Johnson fill up every one of his pockets. And then some.

So, yes, 2023 is over. And, no, there will be no major changes for 2024.