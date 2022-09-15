Robert Saleh: We’re not same old Jets, but shots will keep coming until we win

Jets head coach Robert Saleh’s comments on Monday about “taking receipts” of people mocking the Jets so he can throw them back once the Jets turn things around drew a lot of attention and they became a focal point of his press conference on Wednesday.

Saleh told reporters that “you guys caught me in a passionate moment” as he tried to stick up for the players in the locker room and that he understands why the history of the team led to a negative response from many in the fan base who felt it was reasonable to expect the team to show more progress than they did in last Sunday’s 24-9 loss to the Ravens.

Saleh said it was a lesson that “you can’t control the outside noise” and that the team needs to devote all of its efforts to proving that things are different on the football field.

“My words, my display of emotion, which I do my best to control up here, I’ve got conviction over it,” Saleh said. “This is not the same old Jets, but until we win, until we prove it, which is on us as coaches and on us as players, the shots will keep on coming, so we welcome them, keep bringing them, it’s not going to change our mission and that’s to bring this organization and this fan base a win.”

With five 2021 playoff teams on the schedule in the next eight games, now would be a fine time to show that this season isn’t going to feature the same disappointing string of results that have created the need to say that these aren’t the same old Jets.

