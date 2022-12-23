After Thursday night’s 19-3 loss to the Jaguars, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said the team’s offensive struggles are “a collective thing” that includes the run game, offensive line and coaching staff.

Saleh’s right about the wholesale problems on offense, but most of the attention was on the quarterback position. Zach Wilson was dreadful before being replaced by Chris Streveler, who became the fourth quarterback to take meaningful snaps for the team after being elevated from the practice squad earlier in the day.

Wilson had previously been benched in favor of Mike White, who has missed the last two games with a fractured rib and would be the team’s choice as a starter if he were healthy enough to play. Joe Flacco also remains on the roster and Saleh wasn’t giving any hint about who might get the nod against the Seahawks in Week 17.

“I’m not prepared for any of that. There’s a lot of medical stuff we’ve got to get figured out,” Saleh said, via the team’s website. “We’ll go through this weekend and we’ll figure it all out on Monday.”

The Jets were 5-2 at one point this season and they were 7-4 before their current four-game losing streak turned playoff hopes into pipe dreams. They’ve also left the team with no clear path forward at quarterback in 2023, which makes it hard to take much positive away from the wins that created so much promise earlier this year.

Robert Saleh on what’s next at QB: We’ll figure it all out on Monday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk