Jets quarterback Mike White had one of the more unexpected performances in recent memory on Sunday.

Playing in place of the injured Zach Wilson and without wide receiver Corey Davis in a Jets offense that has underwhelmed all season, White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns as the Jets beat the Bengals 34-31 in his first NFL start. After the game, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said in his press conference that the team had confidence in White amid criticism that they should have had a more experienced backup and that the quarterback “proved it” against Cincinnati.

Saleh also said that White will start for the Jets against the Colts on Thursday night. That’s not going to raise any eyebrows, but answering a question about whether White can take the job for the long term by saying “anything is possible” will guarantee Saleh faces future queries on that front.

Wilson’s timeline for recovery from his knee injury was given as two to four weeks, so he’ll have to get healthy before there’s any serious thought about who to start at quarterback later this season. That gives time for White to show if future impressions are as impressive as his first one.

Robert Saleh: Mike White starts Thursday, “anything is possible” long term originally appeared on Pro Football Talk