Associated Press

— Starting for the injured Zach Wilson, Mike White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in his first NFL start and caught a 2-point conversion pass after the go-ahead score in the Jets' improbable 34-31 win over the Bengals. — Matthew Stafford, Rams, threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns in three quarters as Los Angeles won its fourth straight, 38-22 at Houston. __ Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers, threw for 322 yards and ran for two touchdowns as the Ninerss snapped a four-game losing streak with a 33-22 win over the short-handed Chicago Bears.