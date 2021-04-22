Robert Saleh: Mike LaFleur runs best offensive scheme in the world

Robert Saleh’s first game as the Jets’ head coach is likely to be Zach Wilson‘s first game as an NFL quarterback and Wilson’s development will play a major role in how long Saleh is with the team.

The choice to go with Wilson (or another quarterback they take with the second overall pick) paved the way for the Jets to trade Sam Darnold to the Panthers. Some outside the organization thought that sticking with Darnold for a fourth season and trading down for more picks would be a shorter route to success for the team.

On Thursday, Saleh said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, that he thinks “there’s no risk” in going with the younger quarterback and no added pressure on him by going that route. One reason for that stance appears to be Saleh’s belief in offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

He called the offensive scheme LaFleur runs “the best scheme in the world” and that feeling has likely created more confidence that the team’s choice at quarterback will thrive in a way that Darnold did not. That’s a big bet and its results will be crucial to Saleh’s life as a head coach.

