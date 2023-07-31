Robert Saleh: Mekhi Becton gaining more confidence in his knee

Jets tackle Mekhi Becton missed practice time early in training camp because of his knee, but head coach Robert Saleh said on Monday that things have been moving in a better direction for the 2020 first-round pick.

Saleh said that Becton has had "back-to-back really good practices" as he continues to work his way back from knee issues that have kept him out of game action since Week One of the 2021 season.

"He's been able to finish all the way through and he’s getting stronger on that knee," Saleh said, via the team's website. "I think he's getting more confidence in it. The big thing for him is rather than rush to be a first teamer, let's rush and see us get through a game and have that ability to finish a game, a practice, a week. There's no denying his talent, but right now it's about building confidence, building strength, the endurance. Once all that comes, then we'll take the next step and see how he can perform with the 1s and all that."

Becton's absence from games is set to end at this week's Hall of Fame Game against the Browns. If he gets through that action unscathed, he may be on his way to his long-awaited return to the starting lineup.