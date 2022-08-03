Robert Saleh: LB Jamien Sherwood is the “Florham Park strangler”

Florham Park, New Jersey, with a population of about 12,000, is always buzzing this time of year when the New York Jets roll into town for training camp.

Florham Park is now also home to the “Florham Park strangler”, according to head coach Robert Saleh. That’s the nickname he gave to second-year linebacker Jamien Sherwood when discussing the reserve linebacker group.

“We have a nickname for Sherwood: He’s the Florham Park strangler,” Saleh said, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. “He’s got these long arms, and when he gets his paws on you it’s over.”

Sherwood, the Jets’ fifth-round pick in 2021 out of Auburn who transitioned from safety, is working his way back from a torn Achilles suffered last October during the Jets’ Week 7 loss to the New England Patriots. Before the injury, Sherwood had made four starts as a rookie, including a start at middle linebacker in that Patriots game, in place of the injured C.J. Mosley.

“He’s one of the guys who’s going to be a staple here,” Saleh said after that Patriots game. “He studies his butt off. As for his size, he is going to get bigger when he gets a full NFL offseason and meal plan. He has the ability to uncoil and tackle people, one of the best in the draft. He doesn’t give up many leaky yards. Let’s just say that and he’s only going to get better.”

The Jets have talked up Sherwood numerous times since he landed in New York, and this latest buzz continues to show Sherwood’s progress from his injury and how impressed the Jets continue to be with him.

