Robert Saleh, Joe Douglas with ‘Draft Day’ scenario drafting Malachi Corley

The 2014 movie “Draft Day” followed the story of Cleveland Browns general manager Sonny Weaver Jr looking to turn his team around. When the draft happens, the Browns move all over the board but ultimately stick to their plan of “Vontae Mack, no matter what.”

The Jets may have just had their own Draft Day scenario play out. The team shared what they claim is a real text message exchange between head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas. The jist of the chat is that it was Malachi Corley, no matter what.

from Coach Saleh and Joe Douglas' texts this morning pic.twitter.com/T45org574t — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 27, 2024

Sure enough, the Jets got their man, the wide receiver from Western Kentucky, with the 65th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, moving up from No. 72 in a trade with the Carolina Panthers. New York sent a fifth-round pick to the Panthers to get the deal done.

The Jets tried to trade into the second round but ultimately couldn’t find a team willing to trade down that far. Fortunately for them, Corley fell into the third round and Douglas struck. The Jets now have the YAC King. They’ll likely also be going to Corley’s birthday party in the coming years.

