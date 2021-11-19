When Jets quarterback Zach Wilson hurt his knee, it was described as a two-to-four-week injury. Sunday will be four weeks since Wilson suffered that injury, but he’s not back on the field yet, with Joe Flacco set to start against the Dolphins.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Wilson’s knee has taken longer than expected to heal, but it does mean that the Jets aren’t going to put him on the field until he’s fully confident that he can play without putting his knee in further jeopardy.

“He’s progressed well. He’ll be doubtful for the game,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “He’s getting better, he’s putting in extra work. He’s getting an individual session at the end of every practice, and some of the receivers sticking behind to make sure he’s getting his work in, to try to get him back not only to full health, but confidence with regards to the knee, his fundamentals, recapturing everything. It’s been a month now since he’s played, and his practices are limited. He gets some snaps with the show team, but it’s not all of them. So we’re just trying to monitor and make sure he gets back to full health and confidence.”

How soon Wilson will return to the field remains to be seen. When he does, the Jets need him to show signs of development. Something he didn’t show a lot of in his first six starts.

Robert Saleh: Jets need Zach Wilson to get back to “full health and confidence” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk