Robert Saleh after Jets' win vs. Bills: 'We didn't shock nobody'
Head coach Robert Saleh after the New York Jets' Week 9 win against the Buffalo Bills.
In this Jets post game news conference, Robert Saleh discusses how he expected the Jets to win over the Bills, Zach Wilson making the improvements necessary to level up his game despite his age, and how DJ Reed is playing football at a pro ball level.
Jets' CJ Mosley explains to Jeane Coakley what it felt like to get a huge win over the Bills, what Robert Saleh said to him during the final drive of the game, and the pressure they put on Bills QB Josh Allen.
On Jets Post Game Live, Steve Gelbs, Bart Scott, Willie Colon, and Connor Rogers explain why they were impressed by Zach Wilson's play against the Bills on Sunday.
This was exactly what the Jets wanted to see from young quarterback Zach Wilson. The fact it came off the heels of one of his worst games as a professional quarterback made it all the more sweet.
Josh Allen looked like he was about to runaway with the MVP, but then he lost to the Jets.
#Jets troll #Bills on social media after Week 9 win:
“There are things in-house that we’ll talk about man to man and all that kind of stuff that could be addressed.”
Rex Ryan lost a Patriots-Jets bet with ESPN colleague Tedy Bruschi and he was forced to pay up in the best way possible.