Robert Saleh on Jets Week 8 win vs. Giants
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Jets Week 8 win vs. New York Giants.
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Jets Week 8 win vs. New York Giants.
The Giants melted down at the end of regulation, leading to a loss.
Starting quarterback Daniel Jones remained sidelined for a third straight week.
The different ways the Jets and Giants handled crucial goal-line situations Sunday shows the difference in the teams' directions
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Eagles vs. Jets game.
One year after suffering a season-ending injury in Denver, Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered another season-ending injury playing the Broncos.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
This doesn't sound ideal for the Jets.
Hackett took a victory lap at Mile High before receiving the game ball in the visitors' locker room.
Sauce Gardner weighed in on a controversial call against him.
The Chiefs are in New York this weekend. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
How far will his box be from Taylor Swift?
The Chiefs could've covered the spread had Mahomes run into the end zone.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant takeaways and analysis for each and every game from the Sunday Week 8 slate of NFL action. The dynamic duo start by highlighting a few of the more intriguing outcomes: disaster strikes the Vikings as they likely lose QB Kirk Cousins for the season, Brian Daboll and the Giants reach a new low point in their loss to the Jets, the 49ers continue their slide in a loss to the Bengals and the Chiefs suffer their first loss to Broncos in years, as Russell Wilson and the Denver defense show signs of life. Fitz and Frank move on to the rest of the Sunday slate and debate over who's the MVP frontrunner, who will win next week's Cowboys-Eagles NFC East showdown, why everyone is sleeping on the Seahawks and more before Fitz gives a bold prediction for tomorrow's Monday night matchup between the Raiders and Lions.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
It's been a roller coaster season already, hasn't it? Well, this is the week teams lock in what they'll be the rest of the year as they chase a Super Bowl ring. Welcome to NFL Midway Point.
James Harden has yet to play for the 76ers this season amid his trade request and public feud with Daryl Morey.
The Lions got blown out a week ago by the Ravens.
The once 5-0 49ers head into their bye week at 5-3 and scrambling for answers.
Receiver A.J. Brown now owns the record for most consecutive games with 125 receiving yards or more.
We saw big name QBs suffer major injuries and a few WRs have massive fantasy performances. Matt Harmon and Scott Piankowski go game by game and provide their instant fantasy reactions and implications from all of the Week 8 action on Sunday.