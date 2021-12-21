Robert Saleh: Jets 'optimistic' about Elijah Riley's return after neck injury scare

Elijah Riley exhales standing up no helmet

Jets safety Elijah Riley exited Sunday's 31-24 loss at the Miami Dolphins with a neck injury, stretchered off and taken to a local hospital, but the updates since then have been positive.



New York head coach Robert Saleh shared another fortunate development Monday, telling reporters that Riley could return soon.

"Elijah Riley, that's a big one," Saleh said Monday while going through injury updates. "He's in the concussion protocol. Knock on wood, (he) checked out really good at the hospital (Sunday). And we're optimistic that he'll be able to return this season -- hopefully this week."

The Jets (3-11) have three regular-season matchups left in the 2021 campaign, starting with a Week 16 game against the 2-12 Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 23-year-old Riley -- a second-year pro out of Army -- has made five starts in as many games with the Jets since his Nov. 9 signing off the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad.

He has made 34 tackles, one sack and one pass breakup upon joining New York.