Robert Saleh issues warning for Bears QB Justin Fields : ‘If he plays, we’re going to hit him’

The biggest question heading into the Bears’ Week 12 matchup against the Jets is whether quarterback Justin Fields will suit up.

Fields suffered a left shoulder separation in last Sunday’s loss to the Falcons, which has put his status in doubt. Fields has been a limited participant in practice this week, and it certainly sounds like Fields is trying to play this week. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him as a game-time decision.

Although, it’s safe to say Bears fans don’t want to see Fields in the lineup on Sunday as his health is more important than a meaningless game sitting at 3-8.

But Jets head coach Robert Saleh issued a warning of sorts to Fields and the Bears ahead of Sunday’s game — and it’s another reason why Chicago should consider resting their young QB.

“If he plays, we’re going to hit him,” Saleh said, via New York News’ Antwan Staley. “If he doesn’t, we’re going to hit the next guy.”

The one thing you need to know about this elite Jets defense is that they know how to get after the quarterback. New York has 32 sacks this season, which is tied for the fourth most in the NFL.

Oh, and as everyone is well aware, the Bears offensive line hasn’t been able to protect Fields this season. They’ve allowed 40 sacks, which is tied for the worst in the NFL.

If Fields plays on Sunday, he’s going to get hit. And considering the Bears have already won this season, there’s no use risking Fields’ health in a meaningless game sitting at 3-8. Safe to say, Bears fans would prefer Fields gets a week off and comes back for the Packers game.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire