Robert Saleh’s incredible halftime message vs. Packers

The first half for the Jets against the Packers certainly wasn’t anything to write home about. The game was tied, 3-3, and the offense was showing almost nothing of note, other than Breece Hall’s 55 rushing yards.

However, head coach Robert Saleh saw something in his offensive line and the way they were attacking the Packers that made him believe the Jets were going to take control in the second half. That mentality was part of his halftime speech to his team and he shared some insight on that message with reporters after the game.

“The mindset to go 60 minutes,” said Saleh. “And to give them 60 percent more. And just keep giving them body blow after body blow after body blow. And just keep hitting them, keep hitting them in the mouth. O-line just keep pushing and just keep leaning on them and we felt like if we could just keep taking them down to deep water, they’ll find out they can’t swim. It was just a mindset. I thought our O-line was outstanding, especially in that fourth quarter. Just leaning on them, especially in the run game. I wish we would have punched one in at the end, but good job by them obviously holding up inside the 5.”

Sure enough, the Jets rushed for 116 yards in the second half, including 61 yards from Breece Hall with a 34-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. The Jets scored two rushing touchdowns in the second half, the other being the 20-yard reverse from Braxton Berrios.

The offensive line definitely stepped up in the second half, the offense came alive and, well…the Packers ended up sinking.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire