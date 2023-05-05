Robert Saleh impressed by Aaron Rodgers' first week with Jets: 'He practically is another coach out there'

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) (right) and New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh (left) address the media during the introductory news conference. / Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

After a full week of voluntary practice following the NFL Draft, Jets head coach Robert Saleh is impressed with how vocal and positive Aaron Rodgers is on the field with his new teammates.

"It's been good, you know, I've never been around a quarterback quite like him, personally," Saleh told reporters. "All his experience, his communication, every play just talking to the receivers, talking to the backs, his demeanor in the meetings, all of that stuff. I mean he practically is another coach out there, he's pretty impressive."



Saleh was asked about Rodgers' approach to attending the offseason practices and workouts, which are not mandatory, as the QB had made it clear during his introductory news conference that he intends to be there as much as possible. The head coach said he was never worried about Rodgers' attendance because he knows how important getting acclimated to everything new is for the veteran QB, and Rodgers' desire to win can be seen when talking to him.



"As a coach you want them all here, all the time," Saleh said. "But just felt like for him, he's a very smart individual, very deep, very thoughtful. Personally, and I don't know if it's the right thing to say, I was never worried about whether or not he was going to be here. I always felt like if he did want to be here, he was going to be here if he decided to be a Jet.

"Because he is so competitive and he does understand that he has to get acclimated to the new building, he'll have to get the receivers acclimated to him, and he'll have to get the verbiage and help get everybody on the same page. So in my mind, you just see a fire in the guy's eye when you're sitting and talking to him. Like yeah, he's going to do everything. He's coming to win and you can just feel it in his voice, you can see it in his eyes and the way he's going about his business."

Story continues

Saleh later added: "At this stage, I'm just pleasantly surprised at how much communication is happening on the offensive side of the ball with it being so new, lot of guys working to get on the same page."

Prior to the Jets' blockbuster trade to acquire Rodgers, there were multiple reports of the QB having a "wish list" of players he'd like the Jets to sign before he arrived in New York. Saleh explained that having a "wish list" is common throughout the NFL and that it's a "silly narrative" to place all on the quarterback.

"I'm going to try to say this as respectfully as I can, I'm not attacking anyone, I do think it's a silly narrative with regards to wish lists," Saleh said. "And I say that because there's 32 teams in the NFL and it's common practice for when there's changes, when you have a new coaching staff, when you have people coming in that you surround those people with people that they're familiar with.

"I had a wish list -- Solomon Thomas, Marcell Harris, D.J. Reed, Kwon Alexander -- guys who I've worked with who are very familiar with our messaging, very familiar with our scheme, who can come in and play. We had it on offense with Laken Tomlinson and Tevin Coleman and guys who had been in the system. Shoot, Tom Brady goes to Tampa and he gets [Rob] Gronkowski and Antonio Brown.



"It is very common for new faces to want old faces, to be able to come in and help accelerate the installation of a program. ... That whole narrative of whatever people are trying to put on the quarterback, it's tired, but it's common practice in the NFL."



The Jets have already fulfilled a couple of Rodgers' wishes, signing former Green Bay Packers WR Allen Lazard before the trade and then adding another former Packer in Randall Cobb on Wednesday. Lazard will likely be the No. 2 WR behind second-year star Garrett Wilson, while Cobb is more of a depth piece for the position group.

With the wide receiver room becoming more crowded, Saleh was asked about Corey Davis' role on the Jets for the 2023 season, and made it clear the former No. 5 overall pick will be on the roster. Davis signed a three-year, $37.5 million deal with the Jets prior to the 2021 season and is due $10.5 million this year. He has been underwhelming over his two seasons in New York and the team could create some cap space by cutting him.

"Yeah he's going to be on the team," Saleh said.

Saleh believes that Davis gives the Jets good size in their system and is confident in his ability to be productive even with all of the other weapons on offense.

"Again, the cool thing with what Nathanial [Hackett] is bringing and this whole system is there is a lot of versatility amongst the receivers in terms of being able to play at multiple spots," Saleh said. "You know the one thing when Corey got hurt last year, we got small pretty quick if you guys remember. Felt like this year bringing in Allen and having Corey we have a lot bigger personnel now. There's a lot of grinding that goes on in the run game, the red zone, all those big boy catches that happen off the play-action pass. Those things where Allen and Corey excel.

"It's not just to limit them to those, we're gonna see how they play within the system over OTAs and training camp and their roles will be defined more. But to have him, you can never have enough receivers. And to have a guy like Allen and Corey and then you add Garrett and you add Mecole [Hardman] with all the speed. All the competition that's going to happen at the five, six spot, Randall and all that, it's a really cool group of receivers and excited to see how it shakes out."