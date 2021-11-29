Robert Saleh gives Jets injury updates, including on Trevon Wesco and Mekhi Becton

Trevon Wesco solo Jets 2019 green jersey

Following the Jets' 21-14 win over the Houston Texans, head coach Robert Saleh spoke to reporters at practice on Monday afternoon and gave injury updates.

"Trevon Wesco, he's got an ankle, he's gonna be two-to-four weeks," Saleh said. "Corey Davis is day-to-day with his groin, Mike White's still gonna be out with COVID, Joe Flacco is back in, Mimsy [Denzel Mims] will be at practice Wednesday. Quincy [Williams] checked out good this morning, Zach [Wilson] checked out good this morning.



"Mekhi Becton is still not ready, he's progressed to field work."

Wesco, 26, was a fourth-round pick out of West Virginia by the Jets in the 2019 NFL Draft and has made five receptions for 68 yards over 38 career games (10 starts). He's become a solid special teams player, registering 39 percent of the special teams snaps in 2021 and making three tackles with a forced fumble.

Davis suffered a groin injury in practice last week and did not play against the Texans on Sunday. He's made 32 receptions for 477 yards and four touchdowns over eight games in his first season in New York. Mims has not played since Nov. 4 against the Indianapolis Colts after being placed on the COVID-19 list. He's made seven receptions for 129 yards this season.

Saleh went on to briefly talk about Becton, the team's No. 11 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The LT has been out since suffering a knee injury in Week 1 and opting for surgery. Becton's initial timetable for return was mid-November, but likely after Thanksgiving.

"He's onto the field and from there it's a matter of progressing," Saleh said. "Field work is a big step. So as he works through the soreness and getting back into football shape and getting the flexibility in his knee, he'll progress back to practice. So it's all contingent on the work."

Saleh touched on Wilson's knee injury, saying that the QB had a little bit of pain that went away after taking a hit against the Texans. He then spoke about the No. 2 pick's toughness and desire to play, as Wilson said that his knee is "not fully healed" after the game.

"He's tough as nails, he was trying to play Buffalo, he was trying to play the Miami game," Saleh said. "We wanted to take the extra couple of weeks to let him get his knee to fully healthy. Even in the game, he's not going to be denied. If he has a chance to play, he wants to play. His grit and his toughness, his desire to get better is pretty darn high in terms of how hard he works at it."