Robert Saleh gives brutally honest answer on Jets’ second-half offense vs. Patriots

The New York Jets scored three points in what was supposed to be their revenge tour on the New England Patriots. They barely reached 100 yards of offense. It was almost fitting that the offense stalled out late in the fourth quarter with a chance to win the game and then ultimately allowed Marcus Jones to go 84 yards on the game-winning punt return for a touchdown as the Jets lost their 14th straight game against the Patriots, 10-3.

Needless to say, the Jets’ offense was not pretty in Week 11, especially in the second half. That’s the nice way of putting it. Head coach Robert Saleh described it in a not-so-nice way.

Robert Saleh on the Jets' second-half offense: "It was dogs—." pic.twitter.com/I16QvZ6nWt — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 20, 2022

Nothing more really needs to be said. Saleh said it pretty descriptively there. It wasn’t good. Any semblance of an offense Sunday and the Jets have no problem winning that game and would be sitting in first place in the AFC East. Instead, they’re in last place — despite having a 6-4 record — and they’re now right on the bubble with the Bengals and Chargers hot on their heels.

